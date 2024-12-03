Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in November

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Goodfood Market Stock Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:GDDFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

