Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Short Interest Update

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

GBDC opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $298,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,998,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,300.80. This trade represents a 1.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 289.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 187,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 139,212 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,994,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,139,000 after buying an additional 648,855 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 63.0% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 430,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,480 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after buying an additional 1,268,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

