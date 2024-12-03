GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Short Interest Up 12.2% in November

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 838,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of GoldMining by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,153,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 74,318 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GoldMining by 1,564.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 273,700 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,211. GoldMining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08.

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that GoldMining will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

