Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.43

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4308 per share on Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.41.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 81,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,567. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $246.85 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

