Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Holdings Raised by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.23% of Gold Fields worth $30,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth about $1,052,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth about $10,600,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gold Fields by 3.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,505,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,372 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.93.

Gold Fields Price Performance

GFI stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

