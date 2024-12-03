Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading 8.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.09. 20,258,273 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 7,045,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Globalstar Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Globalstar news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,278,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,951.78. This trade represents a 3.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 83.3% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

