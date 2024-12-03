Ginkgo Bioworks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,091 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 109% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,480 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.20 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 644.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 348,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $792,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

DNA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 131,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,229. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

