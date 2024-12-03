Ginkgo Bioworks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,091 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 109% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,480 call options.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.20 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.
DNA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 131,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,229. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.17.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.
