Getaround (NYSE:GETR) & Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Head to Head Survey

This table compares Getaround and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround -119.75% -3,722.93% -58.61% Senmiao Technology -77.71% -87.11% -35.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Getaround and Senmiao Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround $78.32 million 0.06 -$113.95 million ($0.95) -0.05 Senmiao Technology $6.81 million 1.37 -$3.67 million ($0.37) -2.41

Senmiao Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Getaround. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getaround, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

59.6% of Getaround shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Getaround shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Getaround has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Senmiao Technology beats Getaround on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc. operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms. Getaround, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

