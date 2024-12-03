Gerhard Prante Sells 2,300 Shares of Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Stock

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) Director Gerhard Prante sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $10,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,952.22. This trade represents a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gerhard Prante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Gerhard Prante sold 1,150 shares of Cibus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $5,175.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Gerhard Prante sold 1,150 shares of Cibus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $5,209.50.

Cibus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBUS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. 150,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,486. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. Cibus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBUS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cibus in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Cibus from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cibus in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of Cibus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBUS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cibus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cibus in the third quarter worth $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cibus by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cibus by 287.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Cibus during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

Further Reading

