Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,332,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Gerdau worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 97.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 5.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 27.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 20.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 19.1% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 87,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.0528 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

