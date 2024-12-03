Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,100 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 363,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genprex stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,132 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 10.39% of Genprex worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNPX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. 1,795,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,165. Genprex has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

