Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Down 5.5% in November

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 254,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genie Energy

In other news, Director James A. Courter sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $63,173.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 304,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,825.09. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $39,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,632.81. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,275 shares of company stock worth $215,276 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNE. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 11,831.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genie Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

GNE stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.52 million, a PE ratio of 109.64 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Genie Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.