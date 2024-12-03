General Motors (NYSE:GM) Short Interest Update

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,720,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 29,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,950,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,888,729. General Motors has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,865.13. This represents a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,192.95. The trade was a 75.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock valued at $56,509,286. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,803 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 65,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

