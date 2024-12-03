GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 0.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 30.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.16.

GEV opened at $337.54 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $357.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.35.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

