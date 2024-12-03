GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.16.

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEV. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $8,615,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $798,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $337.54 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $357.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.35.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

