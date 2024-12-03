Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Position Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 578.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 73.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $123,328.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,484.70. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $213.29 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $119.15 and a 12 month high of $216.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.67 and a 200-day moving average of $175.83.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

