Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

GLSI stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

