Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,190 Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,462,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,869,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $55.06.

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

