Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,813 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 79.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 320.9% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 26.6% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI stock opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BTI

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.