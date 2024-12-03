Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 13,414 BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 5,602.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

NYSE BRSP opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $827.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

