Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,417 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 246,335 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,170,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 170,216 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 381.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 39,378 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.