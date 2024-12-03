FY2024 EPS Estimates for HSII Boosted by Barrington Research

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) – Barrington Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report issued on Monday, December 2nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.65. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $282.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $963.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $49.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

