FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 116,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.17%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

