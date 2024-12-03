FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.19.

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 800,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 71,644 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 39.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 431,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121,754 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 30.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 241,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 110,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.99 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 136.17%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

