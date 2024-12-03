Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 928,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,135,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $4.70 to $7.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,210. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

