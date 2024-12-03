Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Franklin Financial Services Trading Down 0.3 %

FRAF traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $33.62. 9,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345. Franklin Financial Services has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $148.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.30.

Franklin Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

In other news, Director Allan E. Jennings, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,250 shares in the company, valued at $861,907.50. The trade was a 3.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $34,606. Insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 440,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Franklin Financial Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Franklin Financial Services by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

