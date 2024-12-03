Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,199,600 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the October 31st total of 3,751,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 727.2 days.
Fortescue Stock Performance
FSUMF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.30. 27,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,648. Fortescue has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52.
About Fortescue
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fortescue
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.