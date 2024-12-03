Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stake Boosted by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 784,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Forrester Research by 31.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 123.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 24.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 57,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Forrester Research by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of FORR stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

Forrester Research Profile

(Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.