Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in November

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 737.0 days.
Fluidra Price Performance
Shares of FLUIF stock remained flat at $25.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. Fluidra has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $25.11.
Fluidra Company Profile
