Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 30,673 Shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 75.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,673 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the second quarter valued at $320,000.

Get PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BILZ opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.99. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 1 year low of $100.61 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

About PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.