Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 15,079 Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Free Report) by 74.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72.

The iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (IBIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2029. The fund will terminate in October 2029 IBIF was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

