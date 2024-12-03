Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $957,000 in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,114,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 82.0% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $254,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TBIL stock opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $50.06.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

