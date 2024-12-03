Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,106 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.57% of T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLZ opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66. T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $60.65.

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Company Profile

The T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide (-2x) inverse exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLZ was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

