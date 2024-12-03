Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,106 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.57% of T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSLZ opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66. T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $60.65.
T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.