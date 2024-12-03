Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Separately, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. The company has a market cap of $135.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global Equity Factor ETF

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

