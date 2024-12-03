Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.