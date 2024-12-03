FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.91.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE FE opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

