First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,427 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $14,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.02. 88,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,574. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.