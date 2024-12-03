First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,019 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of First Citizens BancShares worth $80,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at $920,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 337.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,093.40.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FCNCA opened at $2,223.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,061.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,917.06. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,363.97 and a 52-week high of $2,388.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $55.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 187.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.47%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.