Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Update

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

FTGFF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. Firan Technology Group has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.