Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Purchased by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF comprises about 2.0% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

