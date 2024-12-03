FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 1.5% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of FedEx worth $465,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $296.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $234.45 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. FedEx’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

