Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Position Increased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 456.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 496,129 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $69,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,865,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 274.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,322,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,981,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $95.97 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

