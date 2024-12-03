Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,111 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $310,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fastenal by 499.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110,027 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,929,734.24. This trade represents a 14.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $1,270,509.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,667.05. This represents a 73.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,289 shares of company stock valued at $16,123,438. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

