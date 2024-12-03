Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in November

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Fairfax India Trading Up 2.2 %
Fairfax India stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.64. 21,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.16. Fairfax India has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62.
Fairfax India Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fairfax India
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.