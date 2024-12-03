Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in November

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Fairfax India Trading Up 2.2 %

Fairfax India stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.64. 21,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.16. Fairfax India has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

