Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for 1.8% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 162,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 117,532 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 33.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 34.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Exelon by 21.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of EXC opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

