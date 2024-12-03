Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Excellon Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. 127,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.17.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

