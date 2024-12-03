Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Excellon Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Excellon Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. 127,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.17.
About Excellon Resources
