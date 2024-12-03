Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Up 11.7% in November

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.5 days.

Euronext Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF remained flat at $109.00 during trading on Tuesday. 217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.61. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

