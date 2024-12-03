Erste Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 21,835 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Northern Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 143.2% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,577,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Bank of America raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.67 and a 1-year high of $111.87. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,184.80. The trade was a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,120. This represents a 64.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,906 shares of company stock worth $7,643,252. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

