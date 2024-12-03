Erste Asset Management GmbH Takes $4.44 Million Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 184,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.1% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 341,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 63,483 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

