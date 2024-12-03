Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 47,800 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HALO. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $590,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,988,802.96. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,425,000. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

